Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Ja ist denn heut schon Weihnachten? 822%-Rakete zündet die Triebwerke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KA8Z ISIN: US00191G1031 Ticker-Symbol: BK1 
Frankfurt
08.12.21
08:02 Uhr
2,560 Euro
+0,080
+3,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5402,62008.12.
ACCESSWIRE
09.12.2021 | 00:56
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARC Document Solutions: ARC Announces 150% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Second Increase in Less Than 12 Months

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.02 to $0.05 per share. Management said the 150 percent increase reflects the company's focus on returning shareholder value.

The $0.05 quarterly dividend is payable February 28, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022, and raises the company's annual dividend to $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date will be January 28, 2022. The program will operate independently of ARC's continuing share repurchases in the open market as discussed on ARC's third quarter conference call held on November 4, 2021.

"As stated in our earnings call, our transformation efforts have taken hold and have provided us with greater visibility and confidence into the future potential of our company," said Suri Suriyakumar, CEO of ARC Document Solutions. "It also allows us to continue and enhance the commitment we've made to our investors to return shareholder value."

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC provides specialized digital printing and document imaging and scanning services for visual communicators in a diverse range of industries and professions. Today, with more than 130 service centers in North America and in select locations around the world, ARC delights its customers with every image it captures and every document it produces. To find out more, follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Contact Information:
David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/676691/ARC-Announces-150-Increase-in-Quarterly-Cash-Dividend

ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.