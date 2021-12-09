Atos International: Atos and Dassault Systèmes to deliver trusted sovereign cloud platform experience for critical industries

Fast-growing need for greater control and protection of data in sensitive industries, notably defense and healthcare

Atos and Dassault Systèmes define the new standard for a sovereign cloud platform in 'the experience economy'

Clients will benefit from the combination of Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud and Atos' OneCloud Sovereign Shield (https://atos.net/en/2021/press-release_2021_11_18/atos-launches-atos-onecloud-sovereign-shield-to-support-digital-sovereignty-needs-of-industries-and-governments-worldwide)

Paris, France - December 9, 2021 - Atos and Dassault Systèmes today announce a global partnership to offer the 3DEXPERIENCE SaaS platform in a sovereign environment for critical and sensitive industries, notably in the defense and healthcare sectors. This highly secure deployment enables collaborative cloud experiences while providing full control of data, processes, and intellectual property. The platform can be set up in any country, with respect to industry and local regulations.

Many industries operate their businesses through virtual twins and require dedicated secure environments to deliver trusted experiences to citizens, patients, consumers, students, and business stakeholders.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides organizations with a holistic real-time view of their business activity and ecosystem, in a single collaborative and interactive environment. Customers will benefit from the cloud platform in a dedicated sovereign environment, which will be managed and secured by Atos. Atos' services rely on the Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield , a set of methodologies, products and cloud services. To this end, Atos brings its cybersecurity expertise and solutions, as number 2 worldwide in cybersecurity services , to meet the specific needs of critical infrastructures. This includes a Security Operation Center (SOC) and cybersecurity services to secure maintenance and administration activities.

To ensure the highest levels of data privacy, the platform is compliant with the French CIIP1 law and the European NIS2 directive, in particular for security incident detection and administration information systems. This offer addresses the specific needs of defense administrations, public entities, and entities known as "Operators of critical services" and "Operators of vital importance".

Atos and Dassault Systèmes will explore further opportunities to expand their partnership, leveraging Atos cybersecurity products , Atos' expertise in High Performance Computing, and in critical systems development, in combination with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform solution.

"We are pleased to bring the Atos OneCloud Sovereign Shield to the SaaS applications domain, so we can offer a sovereign deployment of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to critical industries worldwide. The partnership between Atos and Dassault Systèmes confirms our shared ambitions to bring a unique offering to the market to improve the level of control that clients have over the usage of the data they produce and exchange", said Pierre Barnabé, Interim co-CEO and Head of Big Data and Security, Atos.

"The growing adoption of virtual twins for product innovation as well as manufacturing and business operations, in all industries, elevates companies' and administrations' needs for hyper trusted platforms. To unleash the power of cloud, the whole stack - from IT infrastructure to business experiences - requires holistic, consistent cybersecurity operations", said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. "This alliance between Atos and Dassault Systèmes provides the highest level of experience-based security and sovereignty, using the collaborative power of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. It opens new possibilities for trusted collaboration in domains where it has become critical, like healthcare and defense. This Virtual Twin Cyber Experience approach will also be applied to the joint solution itself."

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock Indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

