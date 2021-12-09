Vinted is the number 1 from the TOP 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in the EU 27 as well as the UK.

The EU fashion resale second-hand market is projected to double in the next five years (2025), reaching a total of 34 billion euro. 90 million shoppers have tried reselling for the first time in 2021 compared to 16 million in 2020. The resale fashion market is currently growing 11 times faster than traditional retail. By 2030 the resale market will be twice as big as the fast fashion market. Those are the takeaways from the second edition "TOP 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces Europe". A study carried out by Cross-Border Commerce Europe with support from FedEx Express and Worldline.

The 'Top 100 Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe' is a compilation of cross-border sustainability data of the best performing marketplaces websites. The ranking is based on a score of 100 across 10 weighted KPIs:

Cross-border sustainability objectives Cross-border sustainable business model Cross-border sustainable shopping experience Sustainability certification labels Sustainable product assortment Sustainable last mile delivery transport carriers Brand partners Far East manufacturing transport CO2 carbon footprint measurement Sustainability executives (CSR)

This study considers all types of online platforms (B2C, B2B, C2C, P2P) and covers all sectors except travel and sharing platforms.

The Top 10 Global Cross-Border Sustainable Marketplaces operating in Europe is made up of:

Top 1: Vinted (Lithuania)

Top 2: eBay (US)

Top 3: Vestiaire Collective (FR)

Top 4: StockX (US)

Top 5: Depop (UK)

Top 6: Artpal (US)

Top 7: Etsy (US)

Top 8: Rubylane (US)

Top 9: Amazon (US)

Top 10: Spoonflower (US)

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/the-rise-of-the-resale-second-hand-market/

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/sustainable-marketplaces/pr-top100-sustainable-marketplaces-2021.pdf

