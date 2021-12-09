Brands Experience The Future of Marketing With Selligent Marketing Cloud

CM Group Investment in Selligent Drives Product Innovation and Supports Local European, North American and Industry-Specific Relationships

BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2021, the intelligent omnichannel marketing cloud platform and CM Group brand, today announced a new global product and marketing strategy to meet the needs of its growing enterprise and agency client base across countries and languages in Europe, North America and beyond. Since joining the portfolio, CM Group has been investing in Selligent across its customer experience and roadmap, including the recently released Selligent Data Studio PRO that brings advanced data visualization and visual segment creation capabilities to the platform. With agile marketing automation at its core, new investments from CM Group will further build out the platform's data management and omnichannel execution capabilities.



Boston Consulting Group finds that companies with high "digital maturity" are more than twice as likely to grow market share. Selligent is focused on furthering digital maturity for its customers through data-driven marketing and AI, and now its digital experience is even more aligned with that focus.

As part of its continued evolution, the brand also recently revealed a new website to support clients across countries, regions and languages. Selligent's brand experience and product strategy are designed to meet the evolving needs of its global omnichannel ecosystem with a focus on bespoke experiences for marketers and partners across different local markets and industries in a wide variety of languages. The site, which adapts easily to each visitor, was also created with Selligent's vibrant partner network, global events and robust resources in mind to ensure all companies can quickly find relevant information fit for their diverse business needs.

"Selligent is a truly global, omnichannel marketing technology company, and CM Group is investing in the company's growth and innovation to support our current and future clients across cultures, languages and marketing goals. We've created a flexible user experience so that our clients, prospects and partners in different local markets and industries can quickly and easily engage with us," said Bruno Boussion, SVP of Sales at Selligent.

"We are committed to a customer-first approach, constantly evolving to meet and exceed the needs of today's enterprise marketer. Selligent is paving the way for the future of global, omnichannel marketing that is supported by flexible, AI-driven technology and agile data," said Desta Price, Global Chief Product Officer at CM Group, parent company of Selligent. "With a roadmap that deepens the platform's data, insights and specialized marketing capabilities, our customers around the world will have highly relevant, flexible technology that will meet their current needs and grow with them as they evolve their marketing strategies."

