The firm assigns equities and fixed income specialists in key financial hubs in the region

Liquidnet, the global institutional investment network, today announced it has enhanced its continental European coverage by deploying specialists in equities and fixed income in Paris, Madrid, Frankfurt and Copenhagen to offer a range of execution services including client coverage, sales trading and trading.

The strategic move taps into the existing geographic infrastructure and expertise within the pan-European TP ICAP Group allowing Liquidnet to deploy coverage teams locally to serve the buy side Member community.

John Ruskin, CEO of the Agency Execution division of TP ICAP Group said: "Leveraging the TP ICAP footprint means we have an amazing opportunity to enhance the Liquidnet offering in a very efficient and effective way. One of the reasons Liquidnet's model works so well is because we are focused on co-creating and delivering solutions that address the challenges our Members face. To do that, we need to be where they are and that is exactly what we are doing."

Equities coverage: strengthening its service model

Having local teams in key European hubs enables Liquidnet's Equity business to offer an ever more tailored client service in the region and deepen its pool of liquidity, which currently offers $74Bn of global average daily liquidity across 46 equity markets.

"We are a Member community. Enhancing our footprint in continental Europe enables us to grow this community, deepen the liquidity proposition for all Members and improve the service we provide," added Chris Jackson, Global Head of Equity Strategy and Head of EMEA Equities.

Fixed Income coverage: supporting growth and development

Now with offerings in both primary and secondary markets and one of the largest pools of buy side liquidity, the firm's Fixed Income business is also developing its coverage capabilities.

Mark Russell, Global Head of Fixed Income commented: "Having specialists in place who are close to our Members means that we are better placed to develop our offering."

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a technology-driven, global institutional investment network that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors that collectively manage $33 trillion in equity and fixed income assets. Our network spans 46 markets across six continents and seamlessly connects institutional brokers, investment banks, exchanges, alternative trading venues, and a growing list of data and research providers. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient, and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on Twitter @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group plc

TP ICAP is a leading global markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

2021 Liquidnet Holdings, Inc., and its subsidiaries. Liquidnet, Inc. is a member of FINRA/SIPC. Liquidnet Europe Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, is licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa and is a member of the London Stock Exchange and a remote member of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Liquidnet EU Limited is authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and is a remote member of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Liquidnet Canada Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Liquidnet Asia Limited is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission for Type 1 and Type 7 regulated activities and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator. Liquidnet Japan Inc. is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan and is a member of JSDA/JIPF. Liquidnet Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission as an Australian Financial Services Licensee, AFSL number 312525, and is registered with the New Zealand Financial Markets Authority as a Financial Service Provider, FSP number FSP3781. Liquidnet Singapore Private Limited is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Capital Markets Services Licensee, CMSL number CMS 100757-1. Liquidnet Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries are part of TP ICAP Group plc.

