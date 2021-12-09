The Basel, Switzerland-based deepCDR team and technology will strengthen Alloy's antibody discovery platform and services for its ecosystem of 100+ global partners

Alloy Therapeutics, a biotechnology ecosystem company, announced it has acquired deepCDR Biologics, a Basel, Switzerland-based developer of deep learning technology for antibody discovery and optimization. The team and technology stack will form new bioinformatics and machine learning (ML) capabilities for Alloy and will be fully integrated into Alloy Discovery Services complementary workflow and processes. Alloy will expand the Basel deepCDR site as a permanent Alloy research facility and will hire additional computational scientists and developers as it grows with the Alloy network.

The deepCDR engine combines deep sequencing and deep learning methods with a proprietary mammalian display process to select from a wide range of antibodies and rapidly identify candidates with the highest possible affinity and developability profiles. The company was a spinoff of ETH Zurich and Department of Biosystems Science and Engineering and was founded by Sai Reddy, an Associate Professor of Systems and Synthetic Immunology at ETH Zurich and an expert in immunogenomics and machine learning-guided protein engineering.

"Uniting deepCDR and Alloy reflects our conviction in the power of network effects and scientific collaboration-together our companies' capabilities are amplified to better serve the global scientific community in its pursuit of finding the best medicines for patients," said Alloy Therapeutics CEO and Founder Errik Anderson. "Our network of partners will be able to work with deepCDR's machine learning engine in a way that otherwise would have been cost prohibitive or inaccessible. The ongoing technology improvements will enhance the output of Alloy platforms and Alloy Discovery Services for the benefit of all of our drug discovery partners."

DeepCDR's technology will strengthen Alloy Discovery Services capabilities with patent-pending machine learning-powered antibody repertoire screening, in silico library screening, and mammalian display. DeepCDR thoughtfully integrates wet lab antibody screening and characterization with the computational tools to enable a powerful learning loop generating real world results. The deepCDR team will form Alloy's new Basel, Switzerland operations and comprises expertise in antibody engineering and optimization, bioinformatics, and in silico library screening.

"We are thrilled to join Alloy on its mission of empowering scientific entrepreneurs and democratizing foundational drug discovery capabilities," said deepCDR founder Sai Reddy. "The data sets and infrastructure within Alloy unlock powerful new opportunities for the deepCDR technology and team that will in turn enable us to help drug discovery teams more effectively and efficiently find the best antibody candidates. We envision a future where Alloy will be a leader in unifying real-world patient, genomic, and protein sequence data to empower integrated AI and ML drug discovery and engineering."

