Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites: Successful completion of refinancing

Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has successfully entered into new loan facility agreements for a combined NOK 1,700 million, comprising overdraft, a multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) and Term Loan. In addition to a NOK 250 million bilateral overdraft facility with the Company's existing corporate bank partner, the new agreement introduces a second bank together covering a NOK 350 million RCF for a term of 3 years with two 1-year extension options (3+1+1), and a NOK 1,100 million Term Loan with a tenor of 3 years. The new combined facilities cover the refinancing of existing debt as well as general corporate purposes.



"We are extremely pleased to develop and complete the new financing structure with our partners on very attractive terms including significantly reducing our overall financing cost" said David Bandele, CFO Hexagon Composites ASA.

In conjunction with the refinancing, the Company intends to call all outstanding bonds (ISIN: NO0010846280).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

