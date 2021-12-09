Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Meilenstein-Meldung kann neue Kursphantasie schüren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
09.12.21
12:12 Uhr
3,338 Euro
-0,098
-2,85 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3243,35612:28
3,3263,35412:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2021 | 12:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites: Successful completion of refinancing

Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has successfully entered into new loan facility agreements for a combined NOK 1,700 million, comprising overdraft, a multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) and Term Loan. In addition to a NOK 250 million bilateral overdraft facility with the Company's existing corporate bank partner, the new agreement introduces a second bank together covering a NOK 350 million RCF for a term of 3 years with two 1-year extension options (3+1+1), and a NOK 1,100 million Term Loan with a tenor of 3 years. The new combined facilities cover the refinancing of existing debt as well as general corporate purposes.

"We are extremely pleased to develop and complete the new financing structure with our partners on very attractive terms including significantly reducing our overall financing cost" said David Bandele, CFO Hexagon Composites ASA.

In conjunction with the refinancing, the Company intends to call all outstanding bonds (ISIN: NO0010846280).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

The announcement is made by the contact person.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


HEXAGON COMPOSITES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.