KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Ready-to-Eat Foods on SkipTheDishes

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its plant-based hot food menu is now available in Vancouver, British Columbia on SkipTheDishes ("Skip"), a leading online food delivery service in Canada.

Komo recently launched its Komo Eats menu on Uber Eats through its ghost kitchen in Vancouver. The initial menu includes a selection of freshly made, hot and ready, Gourmet Plant-Based Mac & Cheeze dishes. Komo Eats has had a successful launch in the downtown Vancouver area, and is now expanding the menu. Komo will be adding a variety of wraps made with its signature wholesome ingredients. The vegan menu expansion will include: Ranch Chick'n Wrap, Bacon Ranch Chick'n Wrap, Buffalo Ranch Chick'n Wrap and Buffalo Bacon Ranch Chick'n Wrap, which will be available to order early next week. The wraps are made with Komo's jackfruit chick'n tenders, housemade ranch sauce and tofu bacon crumbles. Komo Eats will also be expanding the beverages menu to include Wize Teas, a Canadian brand of iced teas and dry teas that are crafted with coffee leaves.

"We are looking forward to this extended reach to our customer base and adding to the quality vegan options that are currently available on Skip," says Komo CEO William White. "Our ready-to-eat hot food delivery furthers our mission to make plant-based meals an everyday staple through innovative new product offerings."

Komo intends to use consumer feedback from the ready-to-eat foods served through its ghost kitchen as a launchpad for product development for its frozen foods division, which is expanding rapidly.

According to McKinsey, "food delivery has become a global market worth more than $150 billion, having more than tripled since 2017." Ghost kitchens aka "Dark Kitchens", which have no front of house for customers, are expected to take a greater share of delivery volume over traditional restaurants, since they have lower overhead, also according to McKinsey. Source: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/technology-media-and-telecommunications/our-insights/ordering-in-the-rapid-evolution-of-food-delivery.

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 30,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also offers ready-to-eat hot meals through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes through its ghost kitchen in Metro Vancouver.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

