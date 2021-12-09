Nepra Foods Announces Its Commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Practices

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6.F)(OTC PINK:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, announces its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices.

Nepra's ESG approach will help consumers and investors better understand how they operate and what principles drive their decision-making. Nepra seeks to advance the evolution of eating worldwide through the innovative use of nutritious ingredients in plant-based foods with sustainable business practices. Nepra's commitment to following the ESG framework, which aligns with the company's values (authenticity, quality, the environment and true nutrition), outlines those practices:

Environmental- Source nutritious and sustainable ingredients that positively impact our planet, offset greenhouse gas emissions, replenish our soils, conserve our water, and protect our oceans, forests, and wildlife.

Social- Develop nutritional plant-based food options and educational programs to improve the well-being of our employees, business partners, and our local and global communities.

Governance- Display transparency and fairness in our business operations and partnerships, supporting diversity within our Board, to produce long term economic value for our shareholders.

Increased concerns about climate change and social inequality have driven demand for corporate transparency around these issues, so consumers and investors can make informed decisions about how and where they spend their money. A PwC Consumer Intelligence survey on ESG found that 83% of consumers think companies should be actively shaping ESG best practices, and that consumers are increasingly willing to pay more for healthier, safer, more environmentally and socially conscious products and brands.

"At Nepra, we have been committed to ESG best practices since the beginning. That has not changed," says Nepra CEO David Wood. "We are sharing this framework because consumers and shareholders want to understand how companies do business, and what principles guide them. We are wholly committed to acting in the best interest of our planet, and improving the well-being of our employees, partners, consumers and communities."

Nepra's mission to develop healthy and delicious foods that are free from allergens, animal products and gluten is driven by its ESG commitment.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

