Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon Composites: Bond call option exercised

Issuer: Hexagon Composites ASA



ISIN for bond loan: NO0010846280

Original maturity date: 15 March 2023

New maturity date: 23 December 2021

Redemption price: 102.06%

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the

Continuing Obligations.

Notice of exercise of call option

Reference is made to the stock exchange release on [date] where Hexagon Composites ("the Company") announced the completion of its refinancing. The Company has decided to call the outstanding bond amount relating to ISIN NO O0010846280.

Hexagon Composites ("the Company") has today notified Nordic Trustee AS (as per the enclosed Call Option Notice) of its exercise of the call option for the remaining outstanding bonds in the bond issue NOK 1,100 million FRN Senior Secured Bond Issue 2019/2023 - NO0010846280, with original maturity date in 15 March 2023, and each Bondholder is hereby given notice thereof.

The outstanding bonds will be repaid in full at 102.06% of the Nominal Amount (plus accrued and unpaid interests on the redeemed amount), with settlement date 23 December 2021 (being the date falling 10 Business Days after the date of the Call Option Notice).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

The announcement is made by the contact person.

For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn

