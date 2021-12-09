Simplilearn for Business Enters Latin America Region with a Goal to Up-skill 1 Million Professionals in Digital Skills: Looks for Strategic Partners to Expand in the Region

- "Companies globally are getting ready for the 4th industrial revolution, powered by Digital technologies. Simplilearn partners with over 400 enterprises globally to solve this in the US, EU, and India. We see organizations in the Latin America region also having an acute problem of not finding digital skills talent and look forward to distributors and partners who can help us solve this problem with Simplilearn's digital skills bootcamps, Onboarding, and Digital Transformation skilling products," shares, Simplilearn Co-founder and CBO, Kashyap Dalal

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's #1 online boot camp for digital economy skills training, has seen rapid growth of its enterprise arm, Simplilearn for Business, over the last two years. Simplilearn for Business has seen accelerating adoption of its offerings globally and over 100% YOY growth that is on track to build a $100mn B2B revenue in the next 2-3 years. Simplilearn for Business is now expanding its focus beyond the core markets of the US, EU, and India; for Latin America, Simplilearn has three core focus areas:

Powering new-hire onboarding for large enterprises in areas like programming, data, cloud, digital marketing, and others Powering Digital Transformation training across 35 critical Digital roles Building strategic relationships with channel partners and distributors to expand global reach and take Simplilearn's products across countries

Simplilearn has helped more than 3 million professionals upskill in digital technology skills across 150 countries. For enterprises, Simplilearn offers a scalable platform for live interactive workshops and bootcamps in digital skills. Globally, Simplilearn works through partners, which include channel partners like Accenture academy and PWC academy and distributors like Deviare in South Africa, Saudi Business Machines in the Middle East, and the ILX Group in the United Kingdom.

Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder & Chief Business Officer, Simplilearn, said, "Over the last two years, the pandemic has accelerated the move towards digital business models and created a global need for over 200mn digitally skilled professionals in areas like programming, data, cloud, cyber security. According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), Latin America has the biggest shortage of future-ready skills, which is a huge problem for large enterprises in this region. Our experience in other regions has shown that for ramping up digital skills, organizations need to hire for aptitude and have solutions to skill them for job readiness. We are excited to announce our plans to enter the Latin America market and work closely with enterprises and partners here to chase our goal of up-skilling 1 million professionals in the region on Digital skills."

Simplilearn's programs span across all critical digital domains like Data & AI, Programming, Cloud & Devops, Agile, Digital Transformation & Digital Marketing to name a few, and across 30+ critical digital economy roles in an enterprise, with comprehensive learning paths. These programs are co-created with leading universities like MIT and Caltech and leading industry partners like IBM, Microsoft Azure, and Facebook, ensuring the best learning outcomes.

To learn more, please visit https://www.simplilearn.com/reseller-partner-program-for-training- courses for partnerships or https://www.simplilearn.com/corporate-training for corporate inquiries.

If you are interested in potential partnership opportunities or seeking digital upskilling solutions for your organization, contact Simplilearn at rahul.goila@simplilearn.net .

About Simplilearn:

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn is the world's #1 online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses around the world. The Bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners. For businesses, Simplilearn offers products to power New hire Onboarding, Digital Transformation skill development and Leadership development.

