World-Class Extractions Inc.: Fire & Flower To Acquire Pineapple Express Delivery

~ Upon sale, World-Class will receive cash and shares of Fire & Flower, a leading technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with 100 corporate-owned stores in its network

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE: PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to provide an update on Pineapple Express Delivery Inc. ("Pineapple Express"), a company in which World-Class has an interest. Pineapple Express is Canada's largest delivery and logistics company serving the cannabis sector.

On December 8, 2021, Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower") (TSX: FAF; OTCQX: FFLWF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Hifyre Inc. ("Hifyre") entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pineapple Express (the "Transaction").

Total consideration for the Transaction is approximately up to C$11.7 million, payable by way of assumption and repayment of approximately $5.3 million in debt owed by Pineapple Express and the issuance of up to approximately 1,267,761 common shares of Fire & Flower (the "Consideration Shares"), subject to Pineapple Express achieving certain performance-based milestones in the fiscal 2022 year. Pineapple Express' revenue for the trailing 12-month period ended October 31, 2021 was approximately $10 million.(1)

The Transaction will be completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation with a newly incorporated subsidiary of Hifyre. Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval by the shareholders of Pineapple Express at a shareholders' meeting to be convened in January 2022. The Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

In connection with the Transaction, World Class will receive approximately $2,000,000 in cash and up to approximately 273,081 Consideration Shares.

About World-Class

World-Class is an innovation-driven company with a focus on the evolving cannabis and hemp industries. World-Class offers compliant and secure delivery of government regulated products through its subsidiary Pineapple Express Delivery Inc., including medical and recreational cannabis in Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan, and liquor delivery in certain jurisdictions in Saskatchewan. World-Class continues to investigate opportunities to monetize its technology, including its extraction and processing systems, technology, and processes, manufactured and created by its subsidiary, Soma Labs Scientific Inc.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower is a leading, technology-powered, adult-use cannabis retailer with 100 corporate-owned stores in its network. The Company leverages its wholly-owned technology development subsidiary, Hifyre Inc., to continually advance its proprietary retail operations model while also providing additional independent high-margin revenue streams. Fire & Flower guides consumers through the complex world of cannabis through education-focused, best-in-class retailing while the HifyreTM digital retail and analytics platform empowers retailers to optimize their connections with consumers. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the technology, cannabis and retail industries.

Through the strategic investment of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (owner of Circle K convenience stores), the Company has set its sights on global expansion as new cannabis markets emerge and is poised to expand into the United States when permitted through its strategic licensing agreement with Fire & Flower U.S. Holdings upon the occurrence of certain changes to the cannabis regulatory regime.

Fire & Flower is a multi-banner cannabis retail operator that owns and operates the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz and Hotbox brands. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. owns all issued and outstanding shares in Fire & Flower Inc. and Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp., licensed cannabis retailers that own and operate cannabis retail stores in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia and Ontario, and the Yukon territory.

