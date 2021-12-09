Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody solutions provider, has received approval from the Minister of Treasury Board and Finance in the Province of Alberta for the incorporation of Brane Trust Company Ltd. ("Brane Trust").

Brane is now working with Alberta's Ministry of Treasury Board and Finance to obtain a certificate of registration that will enable Brane Trust to provide highly secure custody of digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum for institutional clients such as banks, asset managers, corporations, and government agencies that either manage cryptocurrencies, or are seeking to expand their business into cryptocurrency services.

"We're pleased to receive our Letters Patent for Brane Trust - the latest milestone in our roadmap to provide a highly secure, independent, custody solution that will keep cryptocurrencies safe. Alberta has impressed us with its commitment to attracting innovative fintech companies like Brane that will create well-paying, family supporting jobs in Alberta as we grow," said Adam Miron, Executive Chair and interim CEO of Brane. "We are committed to investing in Alberta's communities and feel privileged to bring our technology and financial acumen to an already vibrant and growing fintech sector in the province," added Dave Revell, member of Brane's board of directors and former Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at CIBC.

Brane Trust will be headquartered in Calgary and is expected to create up to 100 full-time jobs over five years while contributing to Alberta's growing fintech and blockchain ecosystems.

"Tech companies, like Brane Trust, who are choosing to invest in our province is confirmation of the competitiveness of our business environment," said Travis Toews, Alberta's President of Treasury Board and Minister of Finance. "We have created the right conditions for investment, and I welcome Brane Trust to our tech ecosystem and look forward to welcoming others in the future."

"Brane's decision to headquarter its trust operations in Alberta is a strong endorsement of Alberta's competitive investment environment - including a highly skilled talent pool, world-leading innovation ecosystem, and sound regulatory environment for the fast-growing blockchain sector," said Doug Schweitzer, Alberta's Minister of Jobs, Economy and Innovation. "These are the types of jobs and investments we created Invest Alberta to attract and appreciate the work they did to support Brane. We welcome and look forward to supporting Brane Trust as they put down roots in Alberta."

About Brane

Founded in 2017, Brane Inc. is a carbon neutral, independent Canadian cryptocurrency custody service provider, helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

About Invest Alberta

The Invest Alberta Corporation is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. Alberta, Canada has the lowest corporate payroll and sales taxes; the youngest and highly educated workforce in Canada, and the most livable and affordable cities. Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits.

About Alberta's Financial Services Sector Concierge

Alberta's government is committed to diversifying the economy and bringing more jobs to Alberta by making it easier for financial services companies to develop new products and services and set up shop here in our province. Alberta's Financial Services Concierge works closely with Invest Alberta to save job creators time and money by guiding them through our province's regulatory environment and providing the information needed to operate in Alberta's financial sector. For more information or to connect with the concierge, visit: https://investalberta.ca/financial-services-concierge/.

