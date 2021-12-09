Star Alliance International Corp. Summarizes The Benefits of Their Patent Pending "Genesis" Gold Extraction Process

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL). On November 23, 2021, STAR entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire 51% of the "Genesis" Ore Extraction System.

The "Genesis" gold extraction system accelerates the extraction of gold in oxidized minerals. The process reduces the standard time of extraction from 40 to 120 days down to 24 hours. As a result, costs of production are dramatically reduced. In addition, our system is environmentally safe.

The Genesis system is constructed in modular form which makes it very versatile. A single module processes 300 to 350 tons of ore daily. The speed of extraction is 400 times faster than a conventional heap leaching process.

Juan Lemos is the creator of the "Genesis" Extraction process. Juan has worked on this process for many years and has now perfected the system. Mr. Juan Lemos commented, "I am excited to be involved with Richard and the team at STAR. We look forward to successfully marketing the Genesis system together."

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, commented, "Our patent pending "Genesis" system significantly changes the way we extract gold from ore. The speed that this system works is staggering and will change how mines work throughout the world. We plan to provide these systems to the mines all around the world in exchange for a percentage of the gold. We have solved the single biggest concern in the mining industry. Environmental concerns over the past decade have become more and more of a concern. We look forward to rolling out our strategy and updating our shareholders over the coming months."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

Since August 2019, although delayed by Covid 19 and the problems created by the fires in California last year, the Company has worked with the government departments so that a plan of operation of the mine can be submitted and approved.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, the geologist and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds significantly to the bottom-line profit.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information contact Richard Carey

E Mail: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: staralliancemines.com

Twitter: @staralliancein1

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676726/Star-Alliance-International-Corp-Summarizes-The-Benefits-of-Their-Patent-Pending-Genesis-Gold-Extraction-Process