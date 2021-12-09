Collaboration on 5G roaming and security development to enhance roaming as a service offering to US networks large and small

With 5G roaming and interworking on the horizon, US-based Transaction Network Services (TNS) will collaborate with Irish solutions provider, Cellusys, in research, development, and testing of roaming and security solutions for 5G networks.

Utilizing the TNS 5G Innovation Lab, the team will combine TNS' expertise in steering of roaming and other services for regional and national US carriers for 3G, 4G, and soon 5G traffic with security solutions from the Cellusys portfolio, including Signalling (Diameter, GTP, SIP, SS7) and SMS Firewall.

"We see 5G as a pivotal component within every roadmap and are confident we will be able to offer first-rate solutions to our customers as 5G roaming and security continue to evolve," said Bill Versen, President of TNS' Communications Market business. "Developing new technologies requires creativity and competence, but also a flexible and agile approach, which is why we are excited to embark on this journey with Cellusys."

5G NSA, based on 4G infrastructure, has become prevalent in much of the country and is gaining traction around the world. Over 500 million 5G handsets are forecast to be sold in 2021, according to Gartner, signalling an appetite for faster download speeds. However, when 5G SA roaming is more prevalent, it may also bring new security threats to mobile operators' networks.

"Our multi-tenant solutions are designed with worldwide leading organizations like TNS in mind, as signalling is increasingly centralized," said Daniel McTague, Cellusys CTO. "TNS shares our zeal in having the best 5G solutions available to our customers and we are looking forward to working closely with them, as well as continuing our expansion into the Americas."

About Cellusys

Cellusys introduced the Signalling Firewall to the telecom industry in 2014 and are consistently recognized as a Tier-1 provider, focusing on the flexibility and agility of signalling-based solutions to offer mobile network groups and operators solutions for 5G, VoLTE, signalling security, anti-fraud, A2P monetisation, roaming, analytics, and IoT. Cellusys systems improve the quality of service and security for over 880 million subscribers worldwide and make communication service providers more secure, intelligent, and profitable.

About Transaction Network Services

TNS is a leading global provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to the communications, payments and financial markets. Established more than 30 years ago, its extensive portfolio of innovative, value-added services now supports thousands of organizations across more than 60 countries to interact efficiently, conduct mission critical processes securely and adopt new technologies flexibly. TNS' pioneering Communications Markets business has been a continuous innovator interconnecting carrier networks efficiently, securely and reliably. The Communications Market's IaaS solutions support the demanding needs of carriers, from call analytics which identify unwanted robocalls while enabling enhanced mobile identity for legitimate callers, to interoperability, clearing, settlement and analytics for LTE and 5G. For more information please visit tnsi.com.

