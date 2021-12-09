Cannapreneur Partners and Joint Operations Dispensary Combine Efforts to Give Back to the State of Massachusetts this Holiday Season

WESTBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Cannapreneur Partners and its affiliate dispensary venture, Joint Operations, are teaming up to bring joy to the Massachusetts Community this holiday season. They are participating in charity runs, food donations, toy and clothing donations, and more.

The Thanksgiving holiday week was busy with activity for these partners. As a proclaimed Veteran mental health advocacy company, Cannapreneur Partners showed their support through donation and sponsorship of a water station check-in at the Run4Vet 5k race/walk hosted by Veterans Inc. The proceeds of this event benefit Veterans Inc, who provide support services to Veterans and their families during their re-acclimation to civilian life after returning from active duty.

"As a Veteran myself, I know what the transition looks like when returning home from active duty," Joint Operations Founder, Bill Duggan, stated. "These heroes come home and may need support on things from mental health to job placement, and Veterans Inc. plays a huge role in that adjustment."

Cannapreneur Partners and Joint Operations also participated in multiple donation efforts this past week by providing over $1500 worth of groceries, cleaning products, and toiletries to organizations such as the Veteran's Northeast Outreach Center, the Rowley Food Pantry, and Compassion New England Crisis Center in Mendon, MA.

"The goal is always to give back to our local community and assist those who need some extra support this holiday season. Community outreach and Veteran aid are pinnacles of the Cannapreneur Partners' and Joint Operations' business models, and we will come together to do our part in any way that we can," commented Cannapreneur Partners CEO, Michael Scott.

Leading into the Christmas holiday, Joint Operations and Cannapreneur Partners will focus on supporting local heroes by providing food and gift baskets to the Mendon Fire and Police Departments and the Rowley Fire and Police Departments. The Rowley and Mendon Town Halls will also receive gift baskets. Leadership from Cannapreneur Partners and Joint Operations will also participate in a Toys for Tots toy drive led by the United States Marine Corp Reserve. They will deliver $200-$300 worth of toys to the local USMC Reserve location in Rowley.

To stay up to date on all efforts and progress made by Cannapreneur Partners and Joint Operations, please use this link to receive our free weekly newsletter.

https://cannapreneurpartners.com/opt-in/

And, to learn more and make an impact on any of these organizations, please visit:

Veterans Inc.

https://www.veteransinc.org/

Veterans Northeast Outreach Center

https://vneoc.org/

Compassion New England Crisis Center, Mendon, MA

https://compassionne.com/

Rowley Food Pantry

https://rowleyfoodpantry.org/

US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive

https://www.townofrowley.net/home/news/toys-tots-donations

About Cannapreneur Partners

Cannapreneur Partners is the place for cannabis business owners. We provide top insights and business strategy for entrepreneurs that enables great synergies and explosive growth for your business.

About Joint Operations

Joint Operations is a series of adult-use dispensaries, founded by US Military veterans, that bring the benefits of the cannabis plant to the public. We are focused on wellness and education while creating a fun and comfortable environment.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

e: invest@CannapreneurPartners.com w: www.cannapreneurpartners.com

e: info@jointoperations.com

w: www.jointoperations.com

SOURCE: Cannapreneur Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676775/Cannapreneur-Partners-and-Joint-Operations-Dispensary-Combine-Efforts-to-Give-Back-to-the-State-of-Massachusetts-this-Holiday-Season