Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. ("RDT" or the "Company") (CSE: DOSE), a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation, entered into an agreement on Friday, November 26, 2021 with Oakland Health Limited ("Oakland Health" operating as "RD Therapeutics") to supply QuickStrip products to the United Kingdom and the European Union.

"This strategic partnership supports our business plan of rapid global expansion, bringing our novel QuickStrip technology and nutraceutical products into the United Kingdom, with further expansion plans throughout the European Union," said Mark Upsdell, CEO Rapid Dose Therapeutics. "It is as a result of our strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as RD Therapeutics that we will achieve broader awareness of our novel delivery technology, as it becomes more widely used, including as an oral delivery system for vaccines."

RD Therapeutics is well positioned to maximize sales in these geographies, with their strong relationships throughout the UK and EU in both pharmacy and retail chains, critical for broad education and uptake of QuickStrip products in these markets.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Rapid Dose Therapeutics to bring their innovative products to the UK and EU marketplaces," said Ailene Thiel, CEO, RD Therapeutics. "This novel technology will be welcomed in these markets as a truly innovative delivery mechanism, initially for nutraceuticals, with expansion into pharmaceuticals and vaccines to follow. We are looking forward to operating as RDT's UK and European supply partners and will support the marketing and sales of these outstanding products with scientific rigour and our in-depth knowledge of the markets we serve."

RD Therapeutics placed an initial product order on Friday, December 3, 2021, including RDT and white label branded products in the lifestyle, health and wellness sectors, for delivery in Q1 2022.

About Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.

Rapid Dose Therapeutics is a Canadian biotechnology company revolutionizing drug delivery through innovation. The Company's flagship product QuickStrip is a thin, orally dissolvable film, that can be infused with an infinite list of active ingredients, including nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals and vaccines, that are delivered quickly into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid onset of the active ingredient.

www.rapid-dose.com

About Oakland Health Limited Operating as "RD Therapeutics"

Driven by science, technology and clinical evidence, RD Therapeutics was formed by a multidisciplinary team of industry experts with global experience across the technology, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. The company's professional trajectory has taught it the importance of being at the forefront of research and technological advances in product development to bring to market a unique range of products that will help to create a society in which health and wellness as a way of life is within the reach of all.

www.rdtherapeutics.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend", "will", "could", "are planned to", "are expected to" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Statements containing forward-looking information, including, without limitation, in respect of the delivery of equipment and products using the QuickStrip product delivery method, the generation of recurring revenues, as at the date of this news release, the plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs of RDT management as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to RDT management. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; termination of WLM agreements; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. There can be no assurance that statements of forward-looking information, although considered reasonable by RDT management at the time of preparation, will prove to be accurate as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

