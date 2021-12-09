Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV extends lease agreements for the long term with customers in the logistics segment in the Netherlands

Intervest extends lease agreements for the long term with customers in the logistics segment in the Netherlands.
The occupancy rate of the logistics portfolio in the Netherlands remains at 100%, with an increase in the average remaining duration of the lease agreements for the logistics portfolio in the Netherlands.
Attachment
- PR_Extention_Lease agreements Netherlands (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfe0b791-48b7-4f3a-8627-6ee731f1a1c1)
INTERVEST OFFICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de