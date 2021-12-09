Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.12.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Meilenstein-Meldung kann neue Kursphantasie schüren!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
09.12.21
17:20 Uhr
27,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,36 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.12.2021 | 18:05
78 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV extends lease agreements for the long term with customers in the logistics segment in the Netherlands


Intervest extends lease agreements for the long term with customers in the logistics segment in the Netherlands.

The occupancy rate of the logistics portfolio in the Netherlands remains at 100%, with an increase in the average remaining duration of the lease agreements for the logistics portfolio in the Netherlands.

Attachment

  • PR_Extention_Lease agreements Netherlands (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dfe0b791-48b7-4f3a-8627-6ee731f1a1c1)

