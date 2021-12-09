JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers acquires French sales partner ID Work

JLT Mobile Computers acquires French sales partner ID Work

With an own sales office JLT strengthens its local presence in the French market, which has grown to become one of the largest and most important regions in Europe for JLT

Växjö, Sweden, 9Dec2021 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, today announced that they have signed the agreement to acquire of ID Work, their French sales partner with effect from January 2022. Thepurchase price for the acquisition will be determined in January 2022based upon equity per December 31, 2021. The purchase price is equity and surplus value ofSEK 2M - 3M, partially based company growth during the next two years. SEK 1M of the purchase price will be replaced with shares in JLTin accordance with authorization of new issuesof sharesby the board.

Since its start in 2013 ID Work has successfully been driving sales in France through a country-wide network consisting of system integrators and resellers. Since then, the French market has grown to become one of JLT's largest and most important markets in Europe. JLT will be taking over the business and establish a local sales office with own personnel. Through the acquisition JLT will get closer to its customers and sales partners in France. The founder of ID Work, who is running the company today will have a continued involvement in JLT over the next couple of years.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company's products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available on the JLT Investor information page.

This is acomplement to and correction notice of JLT Mobile Computers acquires French sales partner ID Work, from 2021-12-08. The complement refers to a clarification regarding the acquisition purchase price, marked out in italic above, and the correction refers to an error in the MAR-label where it wrongly was referred to the Securities Markets Act in the original press release.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance,less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

