Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE):

Corporate name of the issuer: Veolia Environnement 21 rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS FRANCE (ISIN code: FR0000124141-VIE)

Information closing date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights December 8, 2021 (1) 699,725,266 Total number of theoretical voting rights (2): 739 048 013 Total number of voting rights that may be exercised (3): 726 633 141

Inclusion in the Veolia Environnement Articles of Association of a clause requiring a reporting obligation of the declaration of crossing a shareholding threshold, complementary to the one relating to the thresholds provided by the French law and the regulations in force (article 8).

(1) On December 8, 2021, completion of Sequoia 2021 capital increase operation reserved to employees allowed Veolia Environnement to bring its share capital from €3,449,899,925 to €3,498,626,330.

(2) Number of theoretical voting rights after taking into account the number of shares with double voting rights as of December 8, 2021 (39 322 747 shares) and the number of treasury shares held as of December 8, 2021 (12 414 872 shares).

(3) Number of voting rights that may be exercised number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) shares without voting rights (number of treasury shares held as of December 8, 2021).

Veolia Environnement Siège social/head office: 21, rue La Boétie 75008 PARIS France Adresse postale/Correspondence address: 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet 93300 AUBERVILLIERS France tél.: +33 (0)1 85 57 70 00 Fax: +33 (0)1 71 75 10 45 www.veolia.com A Public Limited Company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €3,498,626,330 403 210 032 RCS PARIS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209005870/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Environnement