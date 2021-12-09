Verimatrix outscores all competitors, highlighting the power, efficiency and breadth of its no-code, cryptography and threat defense monitoring solutions

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Omdia named Verimatrix as the highest scoring leader in its Omdia Market Radar: Media and Entertainment Application Shielding report.

The media entertainment industry invests huge amounts of money and resources into protecting their networks, their content, and the availability of their cloud services, but apps are often overlooked. Hackers are constantly on the lookout for cracks in defenses. Since mobile apps are an endpoint risk to the enterprise, any mobile app connected to a cloud service can be weaponized by hackers to penetrate the enterprise; intellectual property, customer data, source code, and brand reputations are vulnerable. This is why securing apps has become critical to safeguarding the media and entertainment industry.

Employing a comprehensive evaluation matrix, the Omdia report positioned Verimatrix as the clear innovator with top marks among the six vendors examined, scoring a wide range of criteria spanning the breadth of functionality for on-prem and SaaS app shielding, time to market, pricing models, responsiveness to new threats, and much more.

"Verimatrix ranked high for its no code integration capabilities, it's broad implementation methods, and pricing models that cater to a wide range of devices," Omdia's report states. "Verimatrix's new analytics tool also makes a more well-rounded offering, which scores highest overall in this radar, earning Verimatrix its strong position among the contenders."

"Achieving the highest position within such a rigorous examination of the market's app shielding solutions, Verimatrix stands as the time-tested, battle-ready partner that businesses can trust to protect their enterprise," said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. "The Omdia Heat Map included in the report perfectly illustrates how Verimatrix's threat defense solutions provide wide-ranging, unmatched value compared to the alternative solutions. Our global customer base consistently echoes these findings."

The full report is available here: https://omdia.tech.informa.com/commissioned-research/articles/omdia-market-radar-media-and--entertainment-application-shielding

Verimatrix offers a free app evaluation service as well as a free 30-day trial for select solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.verimatrix.com/solutions/application-shielding/

