GREENFORCE secures EUR15 million in equity round for accelerated growth into one of Europe's leading providers of plant-based food alternatives

- Placement significantly oversubscribed by institutional investors from Europe, the US and the UK as well as prominent private investors

- Financing to accelerate growth, support international expansion and expand research and development center

Munich, December 9, 2021 GREENFORCE FUTURE FOOD consistently continues its path to become one of the leading providers of plant-based food alternatives in Europe. In this context, the Munich-based company has successfully completed a capital increase through a private placement. The EUR15 million generated from this will be used primarily to accelerate growth, international expansion and the continued expansion of the research and development center in Munich. The transaction was significantly oversubscribed and was placed with leading institutional investors from continental Europe, the US and the UK as well as prominent private investors such as German TV presenter and entrepreneur Joko Winterscheidt and well-known German food entrepreneur Michael Käfer. Hauck & Aufhäuser acted as sole global coordinator for the capital measure.

"We would like to welcome our new investors in this exciting new growth phase. With our products, we want to drive a paradigm shift towards a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. All products are 100 percent vegan, animal suffering free and manufactured in Germany. Quality and sustainability are always in focus at GREENFORCE," explains Thomas Isermann, founder and CEO of GREENFORCE.

On its way to become a leading provider of plant-based food alternatives in Europe

GREENFORCE is a vegan food tech company and develops, markets and distributes sustainable meat and dairy alternatives. With its unique technology, the first plant-based, do-it-yourself meat substitute, GREENFORCE is clearly driving innovation in the food industry. The company has been researching plant-based proteins for more than eight years and has deep expertise in nutritional science. The diversified mix of sales channels is a unique selling point worldwide: GREENFORCE already sells its vegan easy-to-mix products in powder form very successfully in e-commerce, and additionally in food retail with around 8,500 sales outlets to date. Recently, the first fresh products have also been available on supermarket refrigerated shelves. Further innovative products, international expansion and the expansion of the food retail distribution network are already planned. At present, the focus of its activities is still in Germany. However, GREENFORCE has also been active in Austria and Switzerland (online and offline) since 2020. This year, the market entry in the Netherlands and Great Britain (online) as well as Spain, Slovenia, Croatia and Hungary (offline) followed in quick succession.

"We are delighted about the very strong interest shown by well-known international investors in our unique growth story. Thanks to the inflow of funds now generated, we can drive our innovation offensive on the product side and the planned international expansion even faster," adds Hannes-Benjamin Schmitz, co-CEO of GREENFORCE.

GREENFORCE is shaping the paradigm shift towards a sustainable way of life

GREENFORCE, secured the 2021 Green Product Award and PETAs Vegan Food Award for excellence, enables a healthy and sustainable lifestyle through plant-based foods. All products are 100 percent vegan, thus completely animal suffering free, and are made in Germany. Quality and sustainability are key company aims. For the production of 100 grams of pea protein about 48 times less land is used compared to 100 grams of beef protein as well as 8 times less water used and 113 times less CO[2] emitted. In addition, GREENFORCE is climate neutral, relies on green logistics and offsets CO[2] emissions entirely with effective climate protection projects.

About GREENFORCE:

GREENFORCE FUTURE FOOD AG, founded in Munich in 2020, develops and sells vegan, sustainable food. GREENFORCE with its omni-channel strategy is one of Europe's leading plant-based food tech companies and is committed to making a measurable contribution to our planets global climate and animal welfare.

More information at: www.greenforce.com

