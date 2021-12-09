The "Acrylonitrile (ACN): 2021 World Market Outlook up to 2030 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acrylonitrile market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile.
COVID-19 Impacts
- The report features the impact of continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report
- what is important, the report the report presents possible scenarios of market development
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylonitrile
- It describes present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data showing acrylonitrile capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylonitrile manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of acrylonitrile in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Acrylonitrile market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Reasons to Buy
- Your knowledge of acrylonitrile market will become wider
- Analysis of the acrylonitrile market as well as detailed knowledge of both global and regional factors impacting the industry will take you one step further in managing your business environment
- You will boost your company's business/sales activities by getting an insight into acrylonitrile market
- Your search for prospective partners and suppliers will be largely facilitated
- Acrylonitrile market forecast will strengthen your decision-making process
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ACRYLONITRILE WORLD MARKET IN 2015-2020
3.1. World acrylonitrile capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World acrylonitrile production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Acrylonitrile consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Acrylonitrile global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Acrylonitrile prices
4. ACRYLONITRILE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Acrylonitrile European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Belarus
- Bulgaria
- Germany
- Netherlands
- Romania
- Russia
- Spain
- UK
4.2. Acrylonitrile Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
4.3. Acrylonitrile North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- US
4.4. Acrylonitrile Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Brazil
- Mexico
4.5. Acrylonitrile Africa Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
- South Africa
- Turkey
5. ACRYLONITRILE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST
5.1. Acrylonitrile capacity and production forecast up to 2030
- Global production forecast
- Projects
5.2. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast up to 2030
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Acrylonitrile market prices forecast up to 2030
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ACRYLONITRILE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ACRYLONITRILE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
