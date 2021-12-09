The "Acrylonitrile (ACN): 2021 World Market Outlook up to 2030 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world acrylonitrile market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for acrylonitrile.

COVID-19 Impacts

The report features the impact of continuing COVID-19 pandemic on the market

The market situation is constantly being monitored, the latest developments are being tracked and consequently the most recent data are to be provided in the report

what is important, the report the report presents possible scenarios of market development

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of acrylonitrile

It describes present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data showing acrylonitrile capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on acrylonitrile manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of acrylonitrile in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Acrylonitrile market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION: ACRYLONITRILE PROPERTIES AND USES

2. ACRYLONITRILE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES

3. ACRYLONITRILE WORLD MARKET IN 2015-2020

3.1. World acrylonitrile capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World acrylonitrile production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Acrylonitrile consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Acrylonitrile global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Acrylonitrile prices

4. ACRYLONITRILE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Each country section comprises the following parts:

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

4.1. Acrylonitrile European market analysis

Countries covered:

Belarus

Bulgaria

Germany

Netherlands

Romania

Russia

Spain

UK

4.2. Acrylonitrile Asia Pacific market analysis

Countries included:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

4.3. Acrylonitrile North American market analysis

Countries under consideration:

US

4.4. Acrylonitrile Latin American market analysis

Countries overviewed:

Brazil

Mexico

4.5. Acrylonitrile Africa Middle East market analysis

Countries examined:

South Africa

Turkey

5. ACRYLONITRILE GLOBAL MARKET FORECAST

5.1. Acrylonitrile capacity and production forecast up to 2030

Global production forecast

Projects

5.2. Acrylonitrile consumption forecast up to 2030

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Acrylonitrile market prices forecast up to 2030

6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ACRYLONITRILE MARKET WORLDWIDE

7. ACRYLONITRILE FEEDSTOCK MARKET

8. ACRYLONITRILE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast

