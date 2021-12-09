CNH Industrial N.V.: Fitch Ratings assigns Iveco Group N.V. expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'

Advertisement: This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") relating to the intention of Iveco Group N.V. (the "Company") to proceed with the proposed first admission to listing and trading of all of the common shares of the Company on the regulated market of Euronext Milan (the "Admission"). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an "EEA Member"), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, the Company, CNH Industrial N.V ("CNH Industrial"), any of their advisors or any representative of the Company or CNH Industrial or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States.

Fitch Ratings assigns Iveco GroupN.V. expectedLong-Term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'

Turin, December 9, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces that on December 9, 2021, Fitch Ratings assigned Iveco Group N.V. an expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-(EXP)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Iveco Group, after the completion of the demerger announced on November 11, 2021

