Advanced Clinical, a global clinical research services organization, is pleased to announce the company's continued international expansion with the opening of a new office in Toronto, Canada.

This new subsidiary formalizes Advanced Clinical's presence in Canada and allows the company to offer a wider network of support across CRO, FSP and Strategic Resourcing service offerings throughout North America.

"Our organic growth will be enhanced by our office opening in Canada, which aligns closely with our U.S. operational presence and North American delivery strategy," said Ivana Waller, Senior Vice President, Global Development and Expansion. "Canada's pharmaceutical market is one of the largest in the world, which promises many opportunities for us to strengthen our relationships with our current clients, foster new partnerships, and take advantage of Canada's skilled talent pool as we expand our workforce."

"We are proud to provide enhanced service to the North American region as we continue to fortify our position as a provider of mid-market clinical research services," said Julie Ross, President of Advanced Clinical. "Our international geographic footprint has grown immensely in the past few years and allows us to fully support our clients throughout many major markets across the globe."

In North America, Advanced Clinical's United States offices are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with an additional location in Orlando, Florida. Advanced Clinical has established European operations in Germany, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. The company has also expanded into the Asia-Pacific region with offices in Singapore and Tokyo, Japan.

