Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - EXLA RESOURCES, INC. (OTC Pink: EXLA) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Technical Team to include Guy Lauzier as the Company's Senior Technical Advisor and Chairman of the Company's Technical Committee, along with the addition of Geological Consultant, Patrick LaForest. It is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan D. Long as the VP of Corporate Development and Investor Communications.

About our Technical Team

Guy Lauzier B.Eng, Senior Technical Advisor

Guy is a mining engineer with over 40 years' experience in both underground and open pit mining. He has managed the construction of several mineral processing plants and mines, located in North America, Europe, South America and Africa. These skills have permitted him to successfully develop his knowledge in the areas of mine operations, engineering, supervision, project management, safety and operational improvements.

Patrick Laforest B.Sc, MBA, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist

Patrick has over 10 years' experience in exploration and production. During this time, he has worked in base metal, battery metal and precious metal exploration, development and mining projects working with companies such as: Canadian Royalties; Hecla Mining; and Nemaska Lithium. He has recently completed an MBA at the University Laval in Québec city, and currently acts as a as a consultant geologist to serval companies

About Our Business Development Team

Ryan D. Long, VP of Corporate Development and Investor Communications

Ryan has over 10 years' experience in the mining and finance industries. Trained as a geologist, he has worked on exploration, development and production projects with companies including Barrick Gold, Anglo American and Xstrata in a variety of jurisdictions. As a Mining Analyst he has held roles with Edison Group and Northland Capital Partners. He was previously a founder and Non-Executive Director of private exploration company, Taoudeni Resources, and was a Non-Executive Director of NEX listed Goldcrest Resources. Ryan is currently the MD of Mining and Metals Research Corporation, a private mining consultancy.

New Website Update

The Company has recently completed the first phase of it's new website. The site will be useful for following the Company as it moves forward with its various projects. It will also provide a means for information about our team and our corporate direction.

New Projects Update

Our technical team is in advanced due diligence on a number of projects, located in Nevada, Idaho and Arizonia. Once each of these are finalized, the Company will update the market.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Ryan Long, Communications Manager

EXLA Resources, Inc.

info@EXLAresources.com

www.EXLAresources.com

