Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") announces its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11:00 am EST at the Company's Toronto office at 19th Floor, 110 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario.

In response to the continuing public health impact of COVID-19, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and employees, the Company is urging shareholders not to attend the AGM in person.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders may participate in the AGM via a live conference call. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who have properly registered prior to the AGM as outlined below will be able to ask questions of management via the conference call at the conclusion of the AGM.

Shareholders should vote on the matters before the AGM by proxy or voting instruction form prior to the proxy cut-off on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 am EST.

Joining the AGM

In order to participate in the AGM, registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders must register via the following link prior to the proxy cut-off at 11:00 am EST on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Registration link: https://event.cwebcast.com/ses/ZY6GVSxWTcyXh5ZoheUlng~~

After you register, you will be provided with call in details including a Conference ID and your PIN. Please note that phone networks are currently very busy due to the pandemic, and it is recommended that you attempt to connect at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the AGM.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who regard their physical attendance at the AGM as essential are asked to contact Lorna MacGillivray, Secretary of the Company at 416 304-9093 or lorna@aureliusminerals.com prior to 11:00 am EST on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, so that appropriate measures can be put in place to facilitate physical distancing and other precautions or alternative participation arrangements made to ensure the health and safety of all attendees. The Company will follow the guidance and orders of Provincial and Federal public health authorities in that regard, including those restricting the size of public gatherings.

AGM Materials

Shareholder materials for the AGM were filed and mailed to shareholders on November 23, 2021, and can be found on the Company's website via the following link:

https://aureliusminerals.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its recently acquired and renamed Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

