FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading European publisher and developer of video games, is pleased to announce a new title published by Focus and developed by Saber Interactive, in partnership with Games Workshop: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. This long-awaited title by players around the globe will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Space Marine 2 is the new action title in the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game. The news has been unveiled at this year's The Game Awards with an epic worldwide premiere Reveal Trailer. Geoff Keighley (executive producer and host of The Game Awards), Tim Willits (Quake, Doom, Rage) and Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) voicing the iconic Captain Titus were there for the announcement at the Los Angeles Microsoft Theater.

"We are very proud to be working on this sequel to the legendary licence," said John Bert, Managing Director of Focus Home Interactive. "This is the biggest project in Focus' history in terms of investment and ambition, and we are thrilled to be in this adventure with long term and talented partners and friends, Games Workshop and Saber Interactive. We also consider it a fantastic recognition of Focus' experience to be chosen to bring this amazing and iconic IP back on the market. We can't wait to show players more about the game in the coming months.

"Space Marine was one of the most influential third-person shooters of all time,"said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive. "Its impact has been seen across almost every shooter that has been released in the past 10 years. We at Saber look at this as an opportunity to create a AAA game built off of over two decades of experience working on franchises such as Halo, Quake and World War Z. Space Marine 2 is the most impressive product we have ever done and we are confident that it will become an instant classic.

"When Space Marine came out 10 years ago it was a huge milestone in establishing Warhammer in the minds of millions of gamers as an amazing action franchise," said Jon Gillard, Global Head of Licensing at Games Workshop."Since then it has consistently been one of the most requested games for a sequel and it gives us enormous pleasure to finally be able to show fans a small taste of what this incredibly talented team has been passionately working on in secret for the past few years. Once again gamers will be able to experience what it means to be a Space Marine in all its glory we think they're going to love it."

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €171 million in 2020/21, up 20% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit https://investor.focus-home.com.

About Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 games, miniatures, novels and model kits through more than 523 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop or Warhammer), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division 'Black Library' and our special resin miniatures studio 'Forge World') can be found at www.games-workshop.com.

About Saber Interactive

An Embracer Group company headquartered in the U.S., Saber Interactive is a worldwide publisher and developer operating across 19 studios in the Americas and Europe, including Saber development offices in Russia, Spain, Belarus, Sweden and Portugal. Creating games for all major platforms based on both original and licensed IPs, Saber's titles include World War Z with over 15 million players worldwide (built on the proprietary Swarm Engine), SnowRunner, the NBA Playgrounds franchise, and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game. Founded in 2001, Saber is known for two decades of development partnerships with AAA publishers, producing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch and next-gen consoles, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Crysis Remastered, Quake Champions and many others.

