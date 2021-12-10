EQS-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Medacta Group SA: German public prosecutor discontinues proceedings against Medacta and Medacta individuals



10-Dec-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Press Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Medacta Group SA: German public prosecutor discontinues proceedings against Medacta and Medacta individuals CASTEL SAN PIETRO, SWITZERLAND, 10 December 2021 - With reference to the alleged criminal offenses under German law and the most recent update thereof in note 6.10 of 2021 Half Year Report, Medacta Group SA (SIX:MOVE) announces today that it has been informed that the German public prosecutor's office has decided to discontinue the proceedings (Discontinuation under section § 170 para. 2 StPO) against Medacta and Messrs. Francesco Siccardi and Jörg Häfner.

Contact

Medacta International SA

Gianna La Rana, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +41 91 696 14 95

investor.relations@medacta.ch About Medacta

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon leaders globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 40 countries.

