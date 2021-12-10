EQS-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Press Release - Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Medacta Group SA: German public prosecutor discontinues proceedings against Medacta and Medacta individuals
CASTEL SAN PIETRO, SWITZERLAND, 10 December 2021 - With reference to the alleged criminal offenses under German law and the most recent update thereof in note 6.10 of 2021 Half Year Report, Medacta Group SA (SIX:MOVE) announces today that it has been informed that the German public prosecutor's office has decided to discontinue the proceedings (Discontinuation under section § 170 para. 2 StPO) against Medacta and Messrs. Francesco Siccardi and Jörg Häfner.
