Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Change of Name

10 December 2021

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Change of Name

On 15 October 2021, a statement was released by Miton Global Opportunities plc declaring that the Board had resolved to change the registered name of the Company to MIGO Opportunities Trust plc in order to make it easier for potential investors to find and identify the Company (which has increasingly become known as MIGO) and promoting its success in the interests of all shareholders.

The Registrar of Companies has now issued a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name, so the change of name is now in effect.

As previously announced, the trading symbol (or "TIDM") and ISIN code for the Company's ordinary shares listed on the London Stock Exchange remain unchanged.

TIDM:MIGO

ISIN:GB0034365949

No new share certificates are being issued in respect of existing shares held in certificated form, so shareholders should retain their existing share certificates which will continue to be valid.

