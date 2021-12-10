Anzeige
Freitag, 10.12.2021

WKN: A0J3QM ISIN: FI0009014377 Ticker-Symbol: OFK 
Frankfurt
09.12.21
09:10 Uhr
34,950 Euro
-0,300
-0,85 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.12.2021 | 08:05
53 Leser



Orion Oyj: 102,428 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE
10 DECEMBER 2021 at 9.00 EET

102,428Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 102,428 A shares have been converted into 102,428 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 10 December 2021.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,134,278 which, after the conversion, consists of 34,813,206 A shares and 106,321,072 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 802,585,192.

Orion Corporation

Jari Karlson

CFO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are neurological disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases for which Orion develops inhaled pulmonary medication. Orion's net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 1,078 million and the company had about 3,300 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


