Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clean Motion AB is removed (658/21)

On August 30, 2019, the shares in Clean Motion AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On September 20, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information about the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. On October 14, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the rights issue had been registered with the Companies Registration Office. On November 11, 2021, the Company published its interim management statement for the third quarter 2021 with information on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (CLEMO, ISIN code SE0008216303, order book ID 122709) and the warrants (CLEMO TO1, ISIN code SE0016786511, order book ID 238388 and CLEMO TO2, ISIN code SE0016786529, order book ID 238389) in Clean Motion AB shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB