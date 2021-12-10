Anzeige
Freitag, 10.12.2021
Breaking News! Erica landet den nächsten Mega-Deal!
WKN: A2AKNC ISIN: SE0008216303 Ticker-Symbol: 66M 
Frankfurt
10.12.21
08:02 Uhr
0,110 Euro
+0,013
+13,17 %
GlobeNewswire
10.12.2021 | 09:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Clean Motion AB is removed (658/21)

On August 30, 2019, the shares in Clean Motion AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial situation. 

On September 20, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information
about the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company. 

On October 14, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the rights issue had been registered with the Companies Registration Office. 

On November 11, 2021, the Company published its interim management statement
for the third quarter 2021 with information on the Company's financial
situation. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the shares (CLEMO, ISIN code SE0008216303, order book ID 122709) and
the warrants (CLEMO TO1, ISIN code SE0016786511, order book ID 238388 and CLEMO
TO2, ISIN code SE0016786529, order book ID 238389) in Clean Motion AB shall be
removed with immediate effect. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 
+ 46 8 405 70 50.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
