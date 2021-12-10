Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in AegirBio AB at FNSE (659/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: AegirBio AB, LEI: 549300MWGS283WZLYI10 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: AEGIR SE0014401121 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by AegirBio AB on December 10, 2021 at 09:20 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 09.40 CET followed by continuous trading from: trading from 09.50 CET, December 10, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related N/A instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified.