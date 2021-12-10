The "Spain Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2016 2025) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction Q1 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Spanish construction industry has done well to withstand the impact of economic slowdown along with negative business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.

Though growth in certain sectors will continue to remain subdued in near term, overall outlook for the industry is positive. According to the Q4 2020 Global Construction Survey, construction industry in Spain is expected to grow by 19.3% to reach US$ 84894.1 million in 2021.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, medium to long term growth story in Spain remains intact. The construction industry in Spain is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2025. The construction output in the country is expected to reach US$ 98597.3 million by 2025.

This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in Spain, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025 in Spain.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Coverage Includes:

Spain Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Spain Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Spain Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Spain Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Spain Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)



Spain Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Spain Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms

Spain Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Spain Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

