10.12.2021 | 11:04
Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS): Torry Harris' DigitMarket Marketplace product wins "Trusted Vendor" award

BRISTOL, England and BANGALORE, India, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), a recognized leader in Integration strategy and API-driven transformation delivery, today announced it won Crozdesk's 2021 trusted vendor badge for its digital marketplace product "DigitMarket Marketplace".

Crozdesk's Trusted Vendor badge gets awarded to vendors with high market presence, based on an estimate of user numbers as determined by Crozdesk's AI ranking algorithm. Only about 20% of solutions ever earn this badge.

DigitMarket Marketplace enables customers to build B2B, B2C and B2B2X digital ecosystems quickly by helping them launch their branded digital marketplaces within days. Enterprises thus become true digital enablers and systems integrators, offering their core assets in an as-a-service model to the participants of their marketplace.

The DigitMarket toolkit has everything a customer needs to:

  • Power their scalable marketplace platform,
  • Strategize, design, develop, maintain and curate platforms,
  • Support their partner, provider and customers' digital ecosystems.

Shuba Sridhar, VP - Strategic Initiatives at Torry Harris, says, "We are delighted to receive this recognition from Crozdesk. DigitMarket Marketplace helps customers to manage, monitor and customize their digital marketplaces when they want, where they want, for ultimate mobility."

About Torry Harris

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology, and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, digital marketplace services, full life-cycle API management, and digital ecosystem enablement. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore, India. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com

Media Contact:
Diganta Kumar Barooah
marketing@thbs.com
+91-80-41827200

