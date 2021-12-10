Plus Improves Upon Its 2020 Score

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) is pleased to announce that it received a "B" score, higher than its 2020 score, from CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. Basware reports its carbon footprint annually via CDP's international climate change questionnaire for listed companies. In 2021, Basware progressed well, especially in emission reduction initiatives, corporate governance and risk disclosure, compared to its peer group. The "B" score is in the Management band, which is higher than the IT software development sector average of "C" and on par with the Europe regional average.

"We are living in a world that we want to exist for our future generations, so it's absolutely imperative that we, as a company, do our part for sustainability, starting with our own workforce," says Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "We're not only 100 percent committed to being transparent about our progress, but also continually seeking ways to reduce our company's carbon footprint with actions such as improving the energy efficiency of our office locations; reducing business travel via collaborative technologies and online meeting tools; and considering renewable energy sources where feasible."

In 2020, Basware received a "B-" score, which was on the Management level, a score higher than the Europe regional average, as well as the IT software development sector average, which both had "C" scores. Basware was also a 2020 recipient of the Supply Demand Chain Executive Green award, which recognizes providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals. And Basware does have a corporate environmental policy, which outlines how it accounts for environmental challenges in its business operations.

"The scientific consensus on the need for urgent action on climate change has never been clearer. And ambition this decade will determine how well we can protect our natural resources and avoid the worst effects of global climate change. As policy and corporate stakeholders continue to develop strategies for environmental protection and a low-carbon transition, the availability of reliable and comparable data will remain of vital importance. By disclosing to CDP in 2021, Basware has demonstrated a commitment to corporate environmental transparency and made an important contribution to an economy that works for both people and planet," commentedDavid Lammers, Deputy Director Corporate Engagement, CDP Europe.

CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 13,000 companies with over 64% of global market capitalization disclosed environmental data through CDP in 2021. This is in addition to the over 1,100 cities, states and regions who disclosed, making CDP's platform one of the richest sources of information globally on how companies and governments are driving environmental change.

Read about the Basware commitment to sustainability here.

