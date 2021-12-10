Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that distributes cannabis vapes and oils under its prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, is pleased to provide an update on its adult-use sales in British Columbia, and upcoming product launch of Distilled CBD 100 and 200 Oil in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia.

British Columbia Market Share1

Glacial Gold continues to see strong sell-through and consistent demand throughout its first 90 days in market. Nextleaf is pleased to provide the following key metrics for the month of November 2021:

Nextleaf is a top 10 supplier of vape cartridges and bottled oils

Glacial Gold is the #7 brand in oils sales

Glacial Gold is the #8 brand in vape cartridges by unit

Glacial Gold has multiple products in the top 20 best selling SKUs in British Columbia within the vape and oils categories

"Glacial Gold is capturing market share with our portfolio of large format vape and oil products," said Nextleaf co-founder and CEO, Paul Pedersen. "By leveraging Nextleaf's competitive advantage producing low-cost, high-purity distillate on an industrial scale, we are able to offer Glacial Gold CBD and THC products at disruptive price points."

Nextleaf has been issued 10 U.S. patents pertaining to the methods and technology for efficiently producing high-purity cannabinoid distillate in a regulated market. Glacial Gold CBD and THC distillates are produced through the Company's patented, automated closed-loop, chilled-alcohol extraction plant at Nextleaf Labs Ltd., a Health Canada licensed processing facility in British Columbia.





Full lineup of Glacial Gold Vapes and Distilled Oils

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/107279_a7157fd044c56819_001full.jpg

Saskatchewan Market Entry

Nextleaf has shipped the initial order of Glacial Gold products to the Company's distribution partner in Saskatchewan and expects nine Glacial Gold CBD and THC Vapes and Distilled Oils to be available at private cannabis retailers across Saskatchewan by the end of December 2021.

Nova Scotia Market Entry

The Company has received its first purchase order from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation and expects select Glacial Gold products to be available across Nova Scotia in the new year.

Distilled CBD 100 and Distilled CBD 200 Oil

Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 200 Oil is a first in Canada, with the highest amount of CBD in a single unit (5700 mg), highest potency of CBD available in an ingestible oil format (200 mg/g = 20%), and best dollar value per milligram for CBD in Canada.

Nextleaf has completed its first shipments of Glacial Gold Distilled CBD 100 Oil and Distilled CBD 200 Oil and expects both products to be available by the end of December 2021 at B.C. Cannabis Stores and private cannabis retailers across British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Learn more about Glacial Gold at www.Glacial.Gold

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that distributes CBD and THC vapes and distilled oils under its award-winning prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold. Nextleaf's patented closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver efficiently transforms cannabis and hemp grown in British Columbia and throughout Canada into high-purity cannabis distillate at an industrial scale. Nextleaf is developing proprietary delivery technology and formulations through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company owns 17 U.S. patents and has been issued 95 patents globally.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Follow the Company across social platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

Follow Glacial Gold across social platforms: Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information please contact:

Jason McBride, Corporate Development

604-283-2301 (ext. 219)

jason@nextleafsolutions.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

Paul Pedersen, CEO

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated delivery of its products to provincial markets across Canada and those regarding the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

1 British Columbia market share according to BC Cannabis Wholesale sales data (November 2021).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107279