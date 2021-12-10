Kuya Silver is acquiring strategic land positions in central Peru covering approximately 2,300 Hectares adjacent to the Bethania mine and Carmelita concessions, MawsonGold is now using artificial intelligence to prioritize new targets within Rajapalot's extensive geophysical and geological databases and to map areas of high prospectivity and MAG Silver announces total proceeds of over $46 million from guaranteed financing placement led by BMO Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd.