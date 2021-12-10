New integration deepens relationship between Cloudflare and Microsoft in the Zero Trust market

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced it has joined the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP). Customers of Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform, Cloudflare One, will now benefit from enhanced connectivity to Microsoft 365 services, enabling them to get faster performance and optimal user experience with Microsoft 365.

"Network design is critical for organizations in any stage of their digital transformation. By deepening our partnership with Microsoft, we are enabling customers and users to achieve optimal connectivity to Microsoft 365 locally and directly," said Alex Dyner, SVP, Special Projects at Cloudflare. "Joint Cloudflare and Microsoft 365 customers will now benefit from reduced network complexity and cost, while achieving greater levels of security and network performance."

Cloudflare One stops data loss, malware, and phishing with a Zero Trust application access and Internet gateway platform. It leverages Cloudflare's security, performance, and reliability services through the same Cloudflare global network that spans more than 250 cities in over 100 countries and blocks an average of 76 billion cyber threats each day. Organizations use Cloudflare's network to optimize, simplify, accelerate and secure their most sensitive corporate traffic.

"We're thrilled to welcome Cloudflare into the Networking Partner Program for Microsoft 365," said Scott Schnoll, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft. "Cloudflare is a valued partner that is focused on helping Microsoft 365 customers implement the Microsoft 365 Network Connectivity Principles. Microsoft only recommends Networking Partner Program member solutions for connectivity to Microsoft 365."

The Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program consists of partners whose deployment practices and guidance are aligned with Microsoft's networking recommendations for Office 365. NPP validation adds to the growing collaboration between the two companies, including Cloudflare joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) early in 2021 and participating in Microsoft Azure Data Transfer Routing Preference to enjoy lower data transfer costs.

To learn more about Cloudflare's partnership with Microsoft, check out the resources below:

Microsoft Networking Partner Program Landing Page

Cloudflare Joins Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program Blog

CIO Week

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

?Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "explore," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare's expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare's participation in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP) and the potential resulting benefits to Cloudflare customers, the potential benefits to customers of integrating Cloudflare and Microsoft products, the potential opportunity for Cloudflare to attract additional customers and to expand sales to existing customers through Cloudflare's participation in NPP, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare One and Cloudflare's other products and technology, Cloudflare's technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare's CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2021, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare's forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare's forward-looking statements.

2021 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005030/en/

Contacts:

Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com