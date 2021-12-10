Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") is excited to announce a new partnership with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City that will be kicked-off by hosting the first sanctioned esports skill-based wagering event in the United States. EEG and Hard Rock Atlantic City have teamed up to create a tournament on January 22 and 23, 2022 that will launch LANDuel and be the springboard for more esports betting events and permanent installations in the future at the casino and hotel venue.

"We are extremely excited to partner with one of the top global hotel and casino venues to kickstart the world of regulated peer to peer wagering in esports," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "This partnership and event are a tremendous accomplishment for our brand and creates a wide variety of opportunities for our groups to explore more innovative esports events."

The launch will include a two-day 256-player in-person tournament, the first skill-based gaming event approved by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement where participants will be permitted to wager on themselves in each round of the event. Players competing in the event will check-in and create a LANDuel account. Once they're assigned to a PC, they will begin tournament play. Within the tournament, players will be able to place bets on their own matches as they try to make their way to the finals. Interested participants can click here to register for the tournament.

"We are extremely proud to offer a one-of-a-kind e-sports wagering experience in partnership with EEG," said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. "We are confident that this innovative and highly regulated partnership will prove to be a success, contributing to our market-leading gaming offerings."

The event space will also feature a dedicated set of PCs for non-tournament participants to compete in side matches on LANDuel. This allows eligible tournament spectators or casino guests the ability to side-wager in their own matches outside of the tournament. The event will include a showcase stage for the tournament with spectator seating.

About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

With the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has become Atlantic City's go-to entertainment destination. The property features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,250 slots, 120 table games, and dedicated Sportsbook. The highly regarded resort has been recognized as Forbes Best Place to Work in New Jersey, as well as awards from Casino Player Magazine's 2020 and 2021 Best of Gaming Awards and USA Today's 10Best Casinos. Boasting more than 16 food and beverage offerings, guests are able to enjoy fine dining at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro, Sandpiper and Il Mulino, to casual fare at Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Sugar Factory and Fresh Harvest Buffet. The music-inspired resort offers guests a glimpse into the world's most valuable and largest music memorabilia collection, along with services from Rock Spa® & Salon, which offers rhythm and music inspired treatments like the Soul Survivor Massage. With more than 150,000 square feet of meeting and event space, Hard Rock Atlantic City can fit any bill from intimate board meetings to large-scale conferences. For more information or to book your stay, please visit hardrockhotelatlanticcity.com.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

Media Inquiries

brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

JCIR

Joseph Jaffoni, James Leahy, Norberto Aja

212-835-8500

gmbl@jcir.com

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Nikki Balles

609-449-5294

Nikki.Balles@hrhcac.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/107299