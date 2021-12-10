Cann American Corp. Launches Award Winning Vape Cartridge Line

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a forward-thinking holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, today announces the launch of its signature vape cartridge line, C-Juice.

C-Juice by Cann American is a proprietary Delta 8 THC hemp extract that can be legally consumed in most US states. The company offers vape cartridges featuring multiple flavors and was co-developed under Hourglass Extracts, operated by Cann American Director, Brad Hanger. The products were introduced at the Cowboy Cup, Oklahoma's largest annual cannabis event, which occurred December 4th thru 6th, and won 2nd place in the distillate cartridge category. A significant accomplishment for products competing against several cannabis derived, Delta 9 THC, entries.

The vape line will first be made available in retail outlets in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, eventually branching out into additional markets on future runs followed by online offerings as well.



"We wanted to introduce a line that could be sold nationally and disrupt the market without being just a run of the mill CBD line that we've seen many others slap together. Introducing our formulation at the Cowboy Cup was a calculated risk that could have went wrong but we strongly believed in what we were presenting. It proved to be a great way to gain a test market and allow us time with real consumers before putting it out on shelves." Stated Cann American CEO, Jason Black, "Brad and the team at Hourglass knocked it out of the park, as always."

About Cann American Corp.

Cann American was formed in 2015 with an initial focus on consulting and developing legal cannabis industry infrastructure projects in Northern California. Now a publicly traded company under symbol (CNNA), Cann American Corp., through its subsidiaries, has expanded its focus toward developing assets, technologies, and seeking strategic acquisitions nationally in the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

For more information, visit the company's website at http://www.CannAmericanCorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact: Contact@CannAmericanCorp.com

Twitter: https://Twitter.com/CNNA_OTC

SOURCE: Cann American Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/676963/Cann-American-Corp-Launches-Award-Winning-Vape-Cartridge-Line