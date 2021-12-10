Wendi Sturgis joins cleverbridge as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned SaaS leader to continue and strengthen the company's path of accelerated growth and innovation

Craig Vodnik, cleverbridge cofounder, has stepped down from his role as CEO and will continue to serve the company as a senior advisor on the Board of Directors.

"Wendi is an accomplished and talented industry leader with significant experience scaling businesses, leading global teams, and delivering value to customers," said Vodnik. "She leads with integrity and sincerity - and understands our culture and growth ambitions. She is what cleverbridge needs right now."

"Wendi, along with the rest of the leadership team, is well positioned to build upon the past 15-plus years of excellence and take advantage of the extraordinary market opportunities ahead."

Sturgis has more than 25 years of experience in technology, marketing and business. A graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, she has worked at some of the world's leading technology companies. She was the CEO at Yext Europe, vice president of account management for North America at Yahoo!, and held other senior executive positions at Yext, Oracle, Gartner and Right Media. She serves on multiple public and private boards including The Container Store, Sabre, Step Up Women's Network, Georgia Tech Advisory Board and Georgia Tech Foundation.

In 2013, Sturgis was named to the Forbes' "40 Women to Watch Over 40" list. She is an advisor to world-class start-ups including Salesloft, Lyte, Comparably, Violet Grey and Quantam Metric.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join cleverbridge at this remarkable moment in time," Sturgis says. "My goal is to lead cleverbridge into the next era of growth. I will focus not only on expanding the depth and breadth of our offerings, but also making sure clients know that they are the center of our world."

"I look forward to working with the passionate, hardworking team at cleverbridge to make growth effortless for B2B and B2C software and SaaS organizations around the world."

Sturgis joins the cleverbridge executive team alongside Chief Financial Officer Dr. Michael Spaeth, Chief Customer Officer Happy Luther and Chief Technology Officer Radu Immenroth.

