Refusal to admit OA Coffee AS shares to trading on First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-10 16:40 CET -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn analysed the application and the respective appendixes of OA Coffee thoroughly and decided on December 10th, 2021 to refuse admission to trading of OA Coffee AS shares on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. In case of questions, please contact either Sven Papp, the Chairman of the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn (sven.papp@ellex.ee) or Kaarel Ots, the Chairman of the Board, Nasdaq Tallinn (kaarel.ots@nasdaq.com). Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.