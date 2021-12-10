Anzeige
Freitag, 10.12.2021
10.12.2021 | 16:41
Refusal to admit OA Coffee AS shares to trading on First North market

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-12-10 16:40 CET --


The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn analysed the
application and the respective appendixes of OA Coffee thoroughly and decided
on December 10th, 2021 to refuse admission to trading of OA Coffee AS shares on
MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. 

In case of questions, please contact either Sven Papp, the Chairman of the
Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn (sven.papp@ellex.ee) or
Kaarel Ots, the Chairman of the Board, Nasdaq Tallinn (kaarel.ots@nasdaq.com). 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
