Einstellung: Aufnahme:

ISIN Name Mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA75943L1058 Scryb Inc. 10.12.2021 CA81111V1076 Scryb Inc. 13.12.2021 Tausch 1:1

CA63903K1012 Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. 10.12.2021 CA6886041079 Ostrom Climate Solutions Inc. 13.12.2021 Tausch 1:1

AU000000JDR2 EV Resources Ltd. 10.12.2021 AU0000196206 EV Resources Ltd. 13.12.2021 Tausch 1:1

AU000000AFR6 Alma Metals Ltd. 10.12.2021 AU0000195380 Alma Metals Ltd. 13.12.2021 Tausch 1:1

