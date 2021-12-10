The "Arc Flash Protection Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Arc Flash Protection estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Arc Flash Control Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Arc Flash Detection Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Arc Flash Protection market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Arc Flash Protection market in the U.S. is estimated at US$562.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$635.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$635.8 Million by the year 2027.

Personal Protective Equipment Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020

In the global Personal Protective Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$265 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$357.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$402.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

ABB

Arcteq Oy

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

G&W Electric Co.

Larsen Toubro Limited

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mors Smitt Technologies Inc.

PowerPoint Engineering, Ltd.

Rittal GmbH Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Arc Flash Protection

Thermal Impact of Arc Flash Temperatures: A Snapshot

Arc Flash Protection: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Emerging Regions

Product Segment Analysis

Arc Flash Control Systems: The Dominant Segment

Rising Demand for Arc Flash Detection Accelerates Market Expansion

Arc Flash PPE Remain Highly Relevant

Global Economic Outlook: GDP Growth and Arc Flash Protection Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ABB (Switzerland)

Dynamics in the World Manufacturing Sector Favor Expansion in Arc Flash Protection Market

Power Utilities Remain Major Consumers of Arc Flash Protection Equipment

Soaring Investments on Utilities Amid Rising Demand for Electricity Favors Growth

Market Stands to Gain from Critical Importance of Electrical Safety in Oil Gas Sector

Sustained Opportunities in Transportation Infrastructure Sectors

Arc Flash Regulations Steer Overall Momentum in the Market

NFPA 70E Standards

Arc-rated PPE Requirements: A Snapshot

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dpi46

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211210005415/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900