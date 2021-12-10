Anzeige
Sonntag, 12.12.2021
Neue Mega-Fusion lässt Umsätze explodieren! Hohe Kursziele vergeben!
WKN: A2P86Q ISIN: FR0013399359 
10.12.21
08:31 Uhr
2,970 Euro
+0,030
+1,02 %
10.12.2021
ENERGISME ENERGISME: 2022 Financial calendar. 10-Dec-2021 / 17:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022 Financial calendar

Thursday 10th of February

Strategic Plan presentation

Tuesday 22nd of February

2021 revenue

Wednesday 6th of April

2021 results

Wednesday 27th of July

First-half 2022 revenue

Wednesday 12th of October

First-half 2022 results

All releases to be done post market close. About ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by the technological and operational strengths of its platform, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

Find out more at https://investir.energisme.fr/ Contacts 

ENERGISME          Press Relations     Investor Relations 
Sandrine Cauvin       Jennifer Jullia     Alexandre Coulier 
investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr   acoulier@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90  Tel. +33(1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 28

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - 2022 Financial calendar.

1256775 10-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1256775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2021 11:34 ET (16:34 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
