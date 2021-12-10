DJ ENERGISME: 2022 Financial calendar.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022 Financial calendar
Thursday 10th of February
Strategic Plan presentation
Tuesday 22nd of February
2021 revenue
Wednesday 6th of April
2021 results
Wednesday 27th of July
First-half 2022 revenue
Wednesday 12th of October
First-half 2022 results
All releases to be done post market close. About ENERGISME
ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by the technological and operational strengths of its platform, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.
ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.
Find out more at https://investir.energisme.fr/ Contacts
ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Sandrine Cauvin Jennifer Jullia Alexandre Coulier investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr acoulier@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33(1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 28
