ENERGISME: 2022 Financial calendar.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2022 Financial calendar

Thursday 10th of February

Strategic Plan presentation

Tuesday 22nd of February

2021 revenue

Wednesday 6th of April

2021 results

Wednesday 27th of July

First-half 2022 revenue

Wednesday 12th of October

First-half 2022 results

All releases to be done post market close. About ENERGISME

ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by the technological and operational strengths of its platform, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence.

Find out more at https://investir.energisme.fr/ Contacts

ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Sandrine Cauvin Jennifer Jullia Alexandre Coulier investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr acoulier@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33(1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 28

