Actusnews Wire
10.12.2021 | 18:12
119 Leser
GROUPE BOGART: GROUPE BOGART ANNOUNCES A SUCCESSFUL EURO PP BOND ISSUE FOR A MAXIMUM TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 30M WITH A 6-YEAR MATURITY

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 10 December 2021

BOGART ANNOUNCES A SUCCESSFUL EURO PP BOND ISSUE
FOR A MAXIMUM TOTAL NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €30M WITH A 6-YEAR MATURITY

IMMEDIATE LAUNCH OF A FIRST TRANCHE TOTALLING €15M

BOGART (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR0012872141 - JBOG), which specialises in the creation, manufacture and sale of luxury fragrances and cosmetics, announces a successful Euro PP bond offering for a maximum total nominal amount of €30m to be issued in several tranches. The first tranche totalling €15m was launched on 9 December 2021.

This bond offering, which was authorised by BOGART's Board of Directors on 8 December 2021, was subscribed by three European institutional investors. The bonds have a 6-year bullet maturity. They are issued with an annual coupon of 3% maturing on 9 December 2027.

This transaction demonstrates investor confidence in BOGART's development strategy and illustrates the company's ability to diversify its sources of financing whilst extending the maturity of its debt.

The proceeds from this issue will enable BOGART to step up its ambitious international expansion strategy and maintain its focus on acquisition opportunities.

BOGART conducted the transaction with support from Midcap Partners as financial adviser, Ringeval Avocats as legal adviser and Kramer Levin as counsel to the lenders.

Next publication

BOGART Group will publish its fourth-quarter turnover on 3 February 2022 (after market)

Group website www.groupe-bogart.com

CONTACTS

BOGART

contact@jbogart.com

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 55 55

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Investor Relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Media Relations

Manon Clairet
mclairet@actus.fr

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-72338-bogart_europp_vdef_gb.pdf

