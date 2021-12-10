LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, December 10
Lancashire Holdings Limited
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company announces that, on 10 December 2021, Simon Fraser, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, purchased 2,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £5.175 per share.
Following this transaction Simon Fraser has an interest in the Company of 3,000 common shares, representing 0.0012%.
The notification made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Simon Fraser
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Lancashire Holdings Limited
|b)
|LEI
|5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
|4(i)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common Shares of US$0.50 each
ISIN: BMG5361W1047
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of common shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|300d)
|Aggregated information
2,000
£10,350.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-12-10
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(XLON) London Stock Exchange - Regulated Market
Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification
|Christopher Head
Company Secretary
10 December 2021
|+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
