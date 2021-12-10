Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Renews Prime Video Agreement For Five of the Company's Streaming Channels

Fandor, Screambox, CONtv, Dove Channel and Docurama will Continue to be Offered to Streamers on Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) announced today that the Company has renewed its agreement with Prime Video Channels for five of its most popular streaming channels. This includes go-to indie platform Fandor, popular horror service Screambox, the family-friendly destination Dove Channel, fanboy-centric CONtv and the documentary-focused Docurama.

Fandor: with a library of more than 1,000 hours of film and television series, Fandor features some of the best independent cinema from around the world. Recent additions include the ensemble comedy Distancing Socially , starring Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek) and Our Father , the acclaimed 2021 SXSW Grand Jury Award nominee.

with a library of more than 1,000 hours of film and television series, Fandor features some of the best independent cinema from around the world. Recent additions include the ensemble comedy , starring Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien) and Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek) and , the acclaimed 2021 SXSW Grand Jury Award nominee. Screambox: with a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike, the service features films and series that deliver every type of terror imaginable. The platform was named one of the Best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag.

with a broad mix of content for casual and die-hard horror fans alike, the service features films and series that deliver every type of terror imaginable. The platform was named one of the Best Streaming Services for 2021 by PC Mag. CONtv: carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. With films featuring superstars like Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli ( Gangster Land ) & Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell ( Silencer ), as well as anime hits from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy.

carries a diverse range of film and television essentials focusing on action/thriller, horror, anime and sci-fi/fantasy genres. With films featuring superstars like Milo Gibson and Peter Facinelli ( ) & Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell ( ), as well as anime hits from the Yu-Gi-Oh franchise, the channel is packed with content for pop culture fans to enjoy. Dove Channel: a top source for family-friendly content suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like The Little Rascals , young adult series The Saddle Club, family-friendly dramas Sue Thomas F.B. Eye , and faith favorites like The Ultimate Gift , the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy.

a top source for family-friendly content suitable for all audiences. Featuring comedy classics like , young adult series family-friendly dramas , and faith favorites like , the channel has thousands of hours of content for the whole family to enjoy. Docurama: a one-of-a kind streaming service dedicated to bringing audiences acclaimed, cutting-edge documentaries. From biographies to true-crime stories the channel informs, educates, and engages audiences with award-winning documentary films & TV series. Popular titles include Anthony Bourdain's A Cook's Tour, Hell And Back Again & Rick Steves' Europe.

"We've seen strong growth in each of our Prime Video Channel, and we look forward to additional momentum as we continue to work with the Prime Video Channels team to extend the reach of Fandor, Dove Channel, Screambox, CONtv, and Docurama," said Daniel Schneider, Senior Vice President, Revenue at Cinedigm. "Prime Video's vast reach to millions of customers allows Cinedigm to bring these enthusiast channels to new audiences who may not have been previously aware of the rich set of titles available to stream."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

Find these channels on Amazon in the United States now:

Fandor (AVOD & SVOD at $3.99/month): https://amzn.to/3DCkGFg

Screambox (SVOD at $4.99/month): https://amzn.to/3pIjYB5

CONtv (AVOD & SVOD at $4.99/month): https://amzn.to/3GmWok4

Dove Channel (AVOD & SVOD at $4.99/month): https://amzn.to/3dyKAiE

Docurama (AVOD & SVOD at $4.99/month): https://amzn.to/3Iv95eN

Bob Ross (AVOD): https://amzn.to/3lN8lrD

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint technology platform. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

Cinedigm uses, and will continue to use, its website, press releases, SEC filings, and various social media channels, including Twitter (https://twitter.com/cinedigm), LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cinedigm/), Facebook (https://facebook.com/Cinedigm), StockTwits (https://stocktwits.com/CinedigmCorp) and the Company website (www.cinedigm.com) as additional means of disclosing public information to investors, the media and others interested in the Company. It is possible that certain information that the Company posts on its website, disseminated in press releases, SEC filings, and on social media could be deemed to be material information, and the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in the Company to review the business and financial information that the Company posts on its website, disseminates in press releases, SEC filings and on the social media channels identified above, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

