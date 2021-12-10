Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Director

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

The Company is pleased to announce that Daren Morris has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company and Chairman of the Audit Committee with effect from 10 December 2021.

Daren is currently CFO of Big Technologies PLC, a company listed on AIM and active in the provision of advanced technology for the electronic monitoring of individuals. Daren was previously CFO of Volex PLC from 2015 to 2020. He was part of the executive management team that led a turnaround of Volex and drove a quadrupling of the share price over the period. Daren spent the first eighteen years of his career in investment banking and accountancy and was a Managing Director at both UBS Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley, advising manufacturing and technology companies on their expansion and financing strategies. Daren's public company board experience includes Big Technologies plc, Volex plc, Easynet plc and Nexen Tech Corporation. Daren is a qualified chartered accountant (ICAEW ACA 1997) and read Physics at Trinity College, Oxford.

Details of directorships held by Daren in other publicly quoted companies in the previous five years are set out below:

Big Technologies PLC30/06/21 to present

Volex PLC17/01/14 to 12/11/20

Nexentech Corporation01/08/17 to 10/04/19

Daren currently holds 5,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The Company confirms that there are no other matters which are required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13 (2) to (6).

Daniel Wright, Chairman, commented, "We are delighted that Daren is joining us and look forward to his contribution to the development of the Company".

10 December 2021

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10